Corona Virus August 9, 2021

Approximately 50% of the people in Poland have been vaccinated. Anti virus campaigns have discouraged many from being vaccinated.

The highest percentage of vaccinations is in the cities. Ironically the lowest vaccination rate is in the countryside where the Government supporters are dominant. This is in spite of the Government exhorting people to get vaccinated.

The Delta version is in Poland. Currently virus deaths are low.

It appears that vaccinated people get infected but do not require hospitalization.

Stores and restaurants are open.

In some areas face masks are required.

Government policies are like closing the barn doors after the horse is out. We dare not speculate as to what will happen as the fall arrives.