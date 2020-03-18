As of 18 March, 2020, here is our latest information about Coronavirus cures.



Polish Amber



Bracelets, Pendants, Necklaces

Stones, Beads



Click Here

Special Polish Products



Polish Crafts

Pierogi & Ravioli Forms

Pierogi & Ravioli Recipes

Picnic Supplies

Nameday Gifts

Railroad Model Supplies



Click Here





THIS IS FOR INFORMATION ONLY AND NOT TO CONSTRUED IN ANY WAY TO BE MEDICAL ADVICE. DO NOT ACT ON ANY OF THIS INFORMATION WITHOUT PRIOR CONSENT OF YOUR DOCTOR.

Australians Claim They Found A Cure

Have they found a cure for the coronavirus? Australian researchers claim two existing drugs could ‘cure’ COVID-19 after patients they tested responded ‘very well’ to treatment

Researchers believe they’ve found a cure for the latest strain of coronavirus

The disease has killed more than 6,500 people around the world since January

Queensland researcher claims HIV and anti-malaria drugs may be the cure

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8115879/COVID-19-Australian-researchers-CURE-coronavirus.html

Polish scientists have found a possible : COVID-19 cure.

The scientists found an enzyme inhibitor which destroys the virus’ proteins and hence destroys it. The study conducted by the team from Wroclaw could constitute a basis for the COVID-19 cure. The enzyme is unique and not found in people, meaning that the potential cure would not negatively affect the patient. Information can be found at https://polandin.com/47135135/polish-scientist-makes-possible-breakthrough-for-coronavirus-treatment.

A drug produced by a Polish pharmaceutical company has turned out to be useful in the treatment of viral pneumonia caused by coronavirus infections, according to Polish health authorities.

For now, the drug, Arachin, will only be available in hospitals.

———

The Polish council responsible for recommending drugs for treatment of specific illnesses approved Arachin on March 13 for use on coronavirus patients nationwide. The drug is produced by Adamed Pharma.

The drug contains chloroquine (chloroquini phosphas), originally prescribed for treating malaria and rheumatic fever, which testing has shown is also useful for treating the coronavirus family of viruses.

https://rmx.news/article/article/this-polish-drug-helps-treat-coronavirus

Claimed Effective Treatment For Coronavirus

FASCINATING: An Effective Treatment for Coronavirus. “Recent guidelines from South Korea and China report that chloroquine is an effective antiviral therapeutic treatment against Coronavirus Disease 2019. Use of chloroquine (tablets) is showing favorable outcomes in humans infected with Coronavirus including faster time to recovery and shorter hospital stay. US CDC research shows that chloroquine also has strong potential as a prophylactic (preventative) measure against coronavirus in the lab, while we wait for a vaccine to be developed. Chloroquine is an inexpensive, globally available drug that has been in widespread human use since 1945 against malaria, autoimmune and various other conditions.”

This is a very in-depth Google Doc. https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/

This is the article

https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vTi-g18ftNZUMRAj2SwRPodtscFio7bJ7GdNgbJAGbdfF67WuRJB3ZsidgpidB2eocFHAVjIL-7deJ7/pub

Using Blood Plasma

On Thursday (Feb. 13), a Chinese senior health official called on people who had recovered from the new coronavirus to donate blood plasma, because it might contain valuable proteins that could be used to treat sick patients, according to The New York Times.

The call for plasma came after an announcement by the state-owned company, China National Biotec Group, that these antibodies helped treat 10 critically ill patients, reducing their inflammation within 12 to 24 hours, according to the Times.

https://www.livescience.com/blood-plasma-cured-patients.html

How blood plasma from recovered patients could help treat the new coronavirus

https://www.statnews.com/2020/03/05/how-blood-plasma-from-recovered-patients-could-help-treat-coronavirus/

Johns Hopkins says use blood from the cured.

The blood of recovered coronavirus patients could be used to slow the spread of the virus, scientists at Johns Hopkins have said. The concept, known as “convalescent plasma,” is based on the idea that antibodies in their blood could be used to boost the immunity of people newly infected, or those at higher risk of contracting it.

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-care/doctors-push-treatment-coronavirus-blood-recovered-patients-n1158476

THIS IS FOR INFORMATION ONLY AND NOT TO CONSTRUED IN ANY WAY TO BE MEDICAL ADVICE. DO NOT ACT ON ANY OF THIS INFORMATION WITHOUT PRIOR CONSENT OF YOUR DOCTOR.