Corona Virus Poland 19 March, 2012

This is a summary of Coronavirus related news from Poland.



Eighteen new cases of coronavirus, tally exceeds 300 – https://polandin.com/47186618/eighteen-new-cases-of-coronavirus-tally-exceeds-300

Poland will create an economy stimulation fund

The Prime Minister announced that the government will create a fund worth PLN 30 billion to stimulate the economy in order to anticipate a possible economic slowdown in Poland. It will co-finance, among others, energy transition and environmental protection. https://biznesalert.com/poland-coronavirus-economy-slowdown-stimulation-fund/

A team of scientists from the Malopolskie Centre of Biotechnology at Jagiellonian University in Kraków, in cooperation with the National Institute of Public Health – National Institute of Hygiene (NIZP-PZH) in Warsaw, have isolated and characterised the SARS-CoV-2 virus of a sample taken from Poland’s patient zero. – https://polandin.com/47179212/scientists-isolate-coronavirus-from-polands-patient-zero

Two soldiers of NATO’s Multinational Division North East located in Elbląg were diagnosed with coronavirus on Wednesday, following the first case of the disease within the ranks of the unit confirmed on Sunday. – https://polandin.com/47175317/coronavirus-diagnosed-among-soldiers-of-polandbased-nato-division

The Coronavirus crisis has led to an upheaval in daily lives for the majority. Borders are again in place, many people are obliged to stay in quarantine, many had to effectively suspend their business activities and travel. – https://polandin.com/47174018/pandemic-pandemonium-security-trumps-freedom